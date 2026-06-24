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Haiti, United States
Haitian think-tank hires Mercury to lobby Washington

By Matt Bernardini
Reading time 2 min
The United States Capitol in Washington, DC.
The United States Capitol in Washington, DC. © iStock/rarrarorro

The Institut Macaya, whose stated aim is to contribute to Haiti's reconstruction and facilitate constitutional reform, has contracted a lobbyist in the capital amid a US push to combat Chinese influence within the Carribbean region.

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