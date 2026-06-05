Kazakhstan, Russia

While looking into a mystery shareholder of Kazakhstan's largest coal producer, the business intelligence firm found evidence of ties to the Russian aluminium maker.
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Cyprus, Russia, United States
Cypriot firm linked to Russian arms deals seeks to evade US sanctions
Sanctioned by the United States because of its ties to the Russian defence industry, VFC Solutions is pleading its case before the American courts. It claims to have severed ties with its former owner, who was close to arms dealer Igor Zimenkov.
United Kingdom
Corporate intelligence pioneer Amy Lashinksy leaves Alaco
Amy Lashinksy, one of the founders of the corporate intelligence practice as it is known today, is taking semi-retirement.
Russia, UAE
Former EN+ president resurfaces in Dubai backing litigation finance firm
Maxim Sokov, a long-time ally of sanctioned Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska, put his name behind the launch of Lexolent, a Dubai-based legal finance company. Its founder Nicholas Rowles-Davies was fired from his previous role in the industry for gross misconduct.