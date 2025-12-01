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Cyprus, Russia, United States
Cypriot firm linked to Russian arms deals seeks to evade US sanctions

By Matt Bernardini
Reading time 2 min

Sanctioned by the United States because of its ties to the Russian defence industry, VFC Solutions is pleading its case before the American courts. It claims to have severed ties with its former owner, who was close to arms dealer Igor Zimenkov.

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