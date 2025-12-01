Cyprus, Russia, United States

Sanctioned by the United States because of its ties to the Russian defence industry, VFC Solutions is pleading its case before the American courts. It claims to have severed ties with its former owner, who was close to arms dealer Igor Zimenkov.
Read also
United States
Ex-US counterterrorism official enlisted to help lift sanctions on Chinese telecom firm
Chinese telecommunications firm XH Smart Tech is leaning on a former top US counterterrorism official to lobby for the removal of US government sanctions, which were imposed over its ties to a Russian bank card manufacturer.
Iran, United States
Iran sanctions: US forfeiture action threatens reputation of European energy firms
A forfeiture case filed in Washington last month aims to seize $12m from Wellbred Capital, a trading company allegedly part of oil magnate Hossein Shamkhani's vast laundering network. The suit does not mention Wellbred's Swiss and French units, both held via the same Singaporean shareholder.
North Korea, Russia
The troubles of Russian ships trading with Pyongyang
Intelligence Online has unearthed documents identifying Russian companies doing business with North Korea. But these maritime transit operations are not without their pitfalls.
Russia, United States
Rostec chiefs hire influential lobbyist in bid to escape US sanctions
Sergey Chemezov and his right-hand man Vasily Brovko are cosying up to the Trump administration in an effort to have sanctions on them lifted. They have enlisted the help of lobbyists with a strong network in Washington.