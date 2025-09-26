00 days
Special offer: -15%15% OFF your subscription
Consult our offers
China
Airsat, STAR.VISION... Chinese geospatial intelligence in upheaval

The emergence of Airsat illustrates the evolution of China's Earth observation industrial ecosystem. Players are renewed based on their results, but also according to the changing role of their regional or national sponsors, who may or may not give their projects launch slots. [...]
Reading time 3 minutes

