X99 opens doors in UAE for OSINT specialists
United Arab Emirates cyber is ramping up its efforts in open source intelligence. Bulgarian OSINT firm Tesseract Intelligence was a guest of the Emirates' Beacon Red stand at the recent ISS World trade fair in Singapore.
Natural language processing, popularised by ChatGPT, is of particular interest to the UAE's security apparatus conglomerates for their big data and open source intelligence (OSINT) programmes. The technology also promises to offer new firms in the sector a means to conduct low-cost influence operations.