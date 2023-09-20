EN FR
Scroll through edition
Intelligence Online
France

ISO 27001 certification infuriates would-be Cyber III suppliers

Costly and time-consuming to obtain, the required ISO certification may close the door to a large number of smaller firms that had hoped to be a part of the French interior ministry's Cyber III programme. [...]
Published on 20/09/2023 at 04:00 GMT Reading time 2 minutes

Read this article here:

Surveillance & Interception

Set up email notifications for these topics

Further reading

Set up email notifications for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  surveillance & interception 
  3.  ISO 27001 certification infuriates would-be Cyber III suppliers 

Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!