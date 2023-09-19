R&D centre Cyclone drives Moscow's intelligence algorithm gains
As the war in Ukraine continues, the research and development centre has quietly been developing detection algorithms for the Russian military intelligence's observation drones.
The government's determination to speed up Russia's drive for digital self-sufficiency has led to a series of deals being struck between the state and the industry's leading players. The man orchestrating this process is the digital sector's new rising star, Sergey Plugotarenko.