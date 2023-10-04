Your account has been succesfully created.
EN FR
Scroll through edition

Russia
Russia's Tsar's Wolves, the Wagner of technology testing, gets busy on battlefield in Ukraine

A private military specialising in battlefield testing, the Tsar's Wolves, deployed in Ukraine, works for Russian defence companies. [...]
Published on 04.10.2023 at 04:00 GMT Reading time 2 minutes

Read this article here:

Surveillance & Interception

Set up email notifications for these topics

Further reading

Set up email notifications for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  surveillance & interception 
  3.  Russia's Tsar's Wolves, the Wagner of technology testing, gets busy on battlefield in Ukraine 

Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!