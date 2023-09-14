EN FR
Scroll through edition
Intelligence Online
Spotlight
Japan

Japan's imagery shortfall undermines monitoring of Russia-China action around Kuril Islands

The current compartmentalisation of Japan's intelligence services that have Earth observation capacities is hampering the government's aims to keep a close watch of Russian and Chinese movements around the Kuril Islands and the China Sea. Options to draw on the private sector are still shaky. [...]
Published on 14/09/2023 at 04:00 GMT Reading time 3 minutes

Read this article here:

Surveillance & Interception

Set up email notifications for these topics

Set up email notifications for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  surveillance & interception 
  3.  Japan's imagery shortfall undermines monitoring of Russia-China action around Kuril Islands 
This article can also be read here:   Government Intelligence

Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!