ISRAEL UNITED STATES

New cloud on horizon for Israeli cyber firm Hub

Listed on the Nasdaq in the wake of its merger with a SPAC, the Israeli cybersecurity firm Hub Security cannot pay Oppenheimer, the investment bank that handled the operation, as allegations of fraud in Israel rock its board. [...] (292 words)
Published on 04/07/2023 at 04:00 GMT Reading time 2 minutes

Surveillance & Interception

