AFRICA ISRAEL

Ex-justice minister's nephew Abraham Sako helps Israel's Kaymera Technologies in Guinea

Abraham Sako is assisting Avi Rosen, Omri Lavi and Shalev Hulio's Israeli cybersecurity firm Kaymera pitch its solutions to Guinea's interim president Mamady Doumbouya. [...] (184 words)
Published on 22/06/2023 at 04:00 GMT

Surveillance & Interception

