Zero Security Research Labs - zero-day broker and IMSI-catcher
While most zero-day flaw sellers limit themselves to marketing vulnerabilities, Zero Security Research Labs goes one step further by selling interception equipment. [...]
Cyprus was home to Israeli cyber industry in Europe for a long time but some big-name firms have recently left the island, like NSO which has closed the Cypriot subsidiary of Circles. New firms such as Legacy Technologies and Incredity have chosen to make Germany their new European haven. [...]