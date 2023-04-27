Russian vulnerabilities reseller Operation Zero tries its luck in the Gulf
The zero-day vulnerabilities firm headed by Russian hacker Sergei Zelenyuk has been prospecting in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.
Recently created Russian company Operation Zero is offering substantial rewards for zero-day vulnerabilities despite its young age. It has emerged during the war in Ukraine, taking advantage of a more liberal attitude on Moscow's part towards private sector cyber companies.
Ofer Cohen, who founded a cybersecurity company with Stephen Arbib, head of US special forces contractor MAG Logistics, is today head of vulnerability trader Dataflow Security. The company is based in Italy but has now opened a subsidiary in Spain.