Intelligence Online
ISRAEL KENYA

Nitay Artenstein, former journalist now selling zero-day tech in Nairobi

Going solo from 2017 after a stint at American Exodus Intelligence, Israeli researcher and former journalist Artenstein now runs his small zero-day firm, Effective Cyber Research And Solutions, from Kenya. [...] (180 words)
Published on 10/05/2023 at 04:00 GMT

Surveillance & Interception

