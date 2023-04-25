Paragon carves new place for Israeli cyber in Singapore
Paragon, backed by former PM Ehud Barak, recently landed a major contract in Singapore, confirming its status as the new star of Israeli cyber-intelligence.
Backed by Israeli ex-prime minister Ehud Barak, cyberintelligence specialist Paragon has managed to remain on good terms with Washington. It nonetheless brought on a lobbying firm with a good track record in avoiding sanctions, Holland & Knight.
L3 Harris's plans to take over Israeli cyber intelligence specialist NSO, which were revealed by Intelligence Online less than a month ago, have been called off in the face of strong opposition from the Biden administration.