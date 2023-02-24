Your account has been succesfully created.
ISRAEL UNITED STATES

Paragon hires Holland & Knight to remain in Washington's good graces

Backed by Israeli ex-prime minister Ehud Barak, cyberintelligence specialist Paragon has managed to remain on good terms with Washington. It nonetheless brought on a lobbying firm with a good track record in avoiding sanctions, Holland & Knight. [...] (270 words)
Issue dated 24/02/2023 Reading time 2 minutes

