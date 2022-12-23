Cyber offence specialist Cy4gate reinforces its presence in France by buying Diateam
Italian cyber-intelligence company Cy4gate is taking over cybersecurity company Diateam, which has strong connections in the French defence sector. [...]
Ofer Cohen, who founded a cybersecurity company with Stephen Arbib, head of US special forces contractor MAG Logistics, is today head of vulnerability trader Dataflow Security. The company is based in Italy but has now opened a subsidiary in Spain. [...]
The small Italian company bitCorp, owned by two former Carabinieri intelligence officers, Gianluca Tirozzi and Christian Persurich, and already well established in cyber intelligence, is now seeking to enter the field of secure military communications via European funding. [...]