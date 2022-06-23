Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
Subscribe now
ITALY

Ever on the offensive, bitCorp moves into secure communications

The small Italian company bitCorp, owned by two former Carabinieri intelligence officers, Gianluca Tirozzi and Christian Persurich, and already well established in cyber intelligence, is now seeking to enter the field of secure military communications via European funding. [...] (232 words)
Issue dated 23/06/2022
This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (USD 12.50)
2 options offered to continue reading
e-wallet

from EUR/USD 50

Only buy articles you are interested in

ANNUAL SUBSCRIPTION

Unlimited access to the website

See our rates
Choose the option that suits you best: Compare all of our offers!

Do you want a free trial before subscribing?

Create your free account

Read this article here:

Surveillance & Interception

Receive free prompts for these topics

Further reading

Receive free prompts for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  surveillance & interception 
  3.  Ever on the offensive, bitCorp moves into secure communications 

New: Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!