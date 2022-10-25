Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
Subscribe now
UNITED STATES

Spire exploits third party data for its Dynamic AIS system

In the wake of its stock market listing, AIS satellite ship monitoring firm Spire has partially lifted the lid on how it obtains data for its Dynamic AIS system. [...] (242 words)
Issue dated 25/10/2022

Read this article here:

Surveillance & Interception

Set up email notifications for these topics

Further reading

Set up email notifications for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  surveillance & interception 
  3.  Spire exploits third party data for its Dynamic AIS system 

Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!