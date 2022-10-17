Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
Subscribe now
ITALY

Jean-Philippe Fortier working for Italian cyber-intelligence specialists Innova in the Gulf

As its business takes off at home, Italian legal interceptions firm Innova is counting on the Spain-based Canadian consultant Jean-Philippe Fortier for its international operations. [...] (183 words)
Issue dated 17/10/2022

Read this article here:

Surveillance & Interception

Receive free prompts for these topics

Further reading

Receive free prompts for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  surveillance & interception 
  3.  Jean-Philippe Fortier working for Italian cyber-intelligence specialists Innova in the Gulf 

Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!