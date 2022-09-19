Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
UNITED STATES

Jon Steinbach takes charge of Boldend

The low-profile US cyber-intelligence start-up has appointed the industry veteran to replace Jon Miller, who now takes the helm of the firm's anti ransomware branch. [...] (240 words)
Issue dated 19/09/2022

Surveillance & Interception

