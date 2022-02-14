Your account has been succesfully created.
UNITED KINGDOM

X Cyber teams with ex-GCHQ Darktrace founders

Rising British open source intelligence solutions firm X Cyber has recently taken on two heavyweight advisers in Darktrace's Steve Huxter and Andrew France, the former deputy director of GCHQ. [...] (263 words)
Issue dated 14/02/2022 Reading time 2 minutes
This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (USD 12.50)
Log in to read more
Subscribe or Pay-Per-Article
Discover our offers

Read this article here:

Surveillance & Interception

Receive free prompts for these topics

Further reading

Receive free prompts for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  surveillance & interception 
  3.  X Cyber teams with ex-GCHQ Darktrace founders 

New: Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!