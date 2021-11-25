Your account has been succesfully created.
Unseenlabs looks to enlist ex-NGA executive to boost US operation

French signals intelligence satellite operator Unseenlabs is looking to bring in new consultants to help establish itself in the United States. Among them is Keith Masback, former head of the Open Sources Group at the National Geospatial Intelligence Agency. [...] (198 words)
Issue dated 25/11/2021

Surveillance & Interception
