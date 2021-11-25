Read this article here:
Read this article here:
US specialist in due diligence on high-profile companies, Avascent, has been commissioned to carry out an assignment on a French start-up that is working in space intelligence. The request reflects the race for funds in which this niche market's main players are currently engaged. [...]
Although not everyone is pleased with its methods of managing contracts with the private sector, the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency may regain its position in procurement of geospatial intelligence data and services with the creation of a joint office, in which it would have a determining weight. [...]
British aerospace OEM Horizon has secured a financing round to develop its airborne signals intelligence (SIGINT) systems that it hopes will propel it onto the US market. Meanwhile, its French radio frequency signals competitor, Unseenlabs, has partnered with US firm Orbcomm. [...]