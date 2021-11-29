Your account has been succesfully created.
FRANCE

Arrest of French cybersecurity agency volunteer calls cyber ransom negotiation into question

As in the "real world", the payment of ransoms in cyberspace is of concern to governments and insurance companies, as the recent arrest of a French 'ethical' hacker has highlighted. [...] (558 words)
Issue dated 29/11/2021 Reading time 3 minutes

Read this article here:

Surveillance & Interception
This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (USD 12.50)
Log in to read more
Subscribe or Pay-Per-Article
Discover our offers

Receive free prompts for these topics

Receive free prompts for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  surveillance & interception 
  3.  Arrest of French cybersecurity agency volunteer calls cyber ransom negotiation into question 

New: Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!