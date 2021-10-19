French government beefs up English Channel monitoring with British-funded technology
Having just won a new contract with the European Maritime Safety Agency, Nordic Unmanned is expanding into the military and police drone market. To this end, the company appointed in June Laurent Rouchon, a former French air force officer who also worked for Thales, to the position of vice president of security and defence. [...]
Portuguese drone manufacturer Tekever and French GEOINT company CLS, acting together via the REACT consortium, recently won a contract from the European Maritime Safety Agency. Their long-range drone services could be used for operations involving several countries. [...]