UK Home Office reorganises intelligence to better monitor post-Brexit borders
The Border Force and immigration intelligence services are to be merged into a single Home Office directorate, which will second some of its analysts to GCHQ. [...]
The UK's Counter Disinformation Unit, part of the DCMS, will soon be equipped with a digital platform using artificial intelligence. With the support of the private sector, it is set to become the leader in countering information offensives from foreign states. [...]
As France and Britain's various quarrels continue, the French Gendarmermie is poised to strengthen its airborne surveillance of migrant crossings in the English Channel with Britain's help. The French gendarmerie is going to beef up its airborne intelligence system, known as ISR, in the English Channel, thanks to a grant from London. [...]
The current unprecedented levels of terror threat have led the French and British intelligence services to work together to a degree previously unheard of. Intelligence Online has investigated the strengthened cooperation pact on both sides of the English Channel. [...]
