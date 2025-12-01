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Africa
Proforce arming Nigerian special forces with FPV drones

By Grégory Priolon
Reading time 3 min
A member of the Nigerian Special Forces training before an ISWAP manhunt.
A member of the Nigerian Special Forces training before an ISWAP manhunt. © Intelligence Online

Intelligence Online can reveal that Nigerian defence manufacturer Proforce's drone division is discreetly supplying kamikaze FPV drones to special forces units engaged in Operation Hadin Kai, currently underway in the north-east of the country.

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