The head of France's DGSE foreign intelligence service played a key role in the conditional release on 4 November of French nationals Cécile Kohler and Jacques Paris held prisoner in Iran on charges of spying for the French state.
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Iran
Iran's Kurdish opposition parties ponder next move
The Iranian Kurdish movement, prone to using civil and clandestine actions against the regime, is now considering a military alliance between its different factions in response to the mass protests across the country.
Spotlight | Iran
Western intelligence scrambling to assess stability of Iranian regime
Amidst news of protests, counter-protests, and possible defections emerging from the Islamic Republic, intelligence services are struggling to get an accurate assessment of the current state of the regime. Acts of foreign informational warfare are further complicating their task.
Iraq
Iraqi spymasters eye up prime minister job ahead of elections
The two-stage election of Iraq's next prime minister is rousing ambitions among several intelligence and security veterans. Neighbouring powers with key stakes in their relations with Baghdad are watching closely.
Spotlight | Iran, United States
How Washington uses satellite imagery to guide media analysis of Iran
Washington has mastered the art of selectively releasing satellite imagery to serve its narratives. While the Pentagon allows contractor Maxar to release images of Iranian nuclear sites, it also uses a discreet licensing system to prevent the publication of images of the much more strategic Strait of Hormuz.
France, Iran
US-Iran nuclear talks: Macron picks his new ambassador in Tehran
The French president has chosen a successor to Nicolas Roche for the post of ambassador to Iran, a position which has been vacant since March. The new ambassador will take up his post against a backdrop marked by the resumption of talks between Washington and Tehran on the nuclear issue.
Canada, France, Iran
Visa refusal review for researcher of Iranian origin with alleged links to Revolutionary Guards
A French administrative court has suspended a decision to refuse to grant long-stay visas to a couple who are of Iranian origin and who have been recruited to teach at the University of Picardy and a business school in Amiens.
France, Iran, Ireland
Former hostage in Iran highlights French government failings
Bernard Phelan, a French-Irish national who was imprisoned for eight months in Vakilabad Prison in northern Iran, praises the speed and logistical capacity of French operations in the Middle East, but says the ministry of foreign affairs was hardly interested in him after his release.