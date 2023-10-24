Your account has been succesfully created.
EN FR
Scroll through edition

Myanmar, Vietnam
Alexis Delevaux is key broker for cyber-intelligence groups in South East Asia

The Swiss businessman heads the GDMS group, which is very active in Vietnam, Laos, Myanmar and Madagascar. He has discreet but effective connections who help him win the favours of the relevant government ministries in those countries. [...]
Published on 24.10.2023 at 04:00 GMT Reading time 2 minutes

Read this article here:

International Dealmaking

Set up email notifications for these topics

Further reading
On our other sites

Set up email notifications for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  international dealmaking 
  3.  Alexis Delevaux is key broker for cyber-intelligence groups in South East Asia 

Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!