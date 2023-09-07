EN FR
Scroll through edition
Intelligence Online
Bulgaria United States

GS Impex connects US firms with Bulgarian Navy

Western defence companies are in fierce competition for contracts to modernise Bulgaria's armed forces. The US has agreed to deliver radars under its Foreign Military Sales programme. [...]
Published on 07/09/2023 at 04:00 GMT

Read this article here:

International Dealmaking

Set up email notifications for these topics

Further reading

Set up email notifications for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  international dealmaking 
  3.  GS Impex connects US firms with Bulgarian Navy 

Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!