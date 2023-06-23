Your account has been succesfully created.
Spy Way Of Life
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Tashas, the concept café that caught the eye of Emirati sheikhs and businessmen

Tashas Marina Mall in Dubai, one of the establishments of the South African chain Tashas.
© Tashas Marina Mall/Facebook
All over the world, there are favourite haunts for hush-hush discussions and impromptu encounters. This week, Intelligence Online explores Tashas, a South African chain of cafes and restaurants now all the rage in Dubai. Championed by a man close to the emirate's reigning families, the chain is popular with princes and business people. [...] (572 words)
Published on 23/06/2023 at 04:00 GMT Reading time 3 minutes

