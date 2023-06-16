Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
Subscribe now
CHINA LAOS UNITED STATES

Sparks fly between China and West over Laos power production

In supporting the Laos state electricity provider, the World Bank is trying to loosen China's grip on the country's power grid. The move has given some sense of ease to Western diplomats worried about the level of debt Laos has accrued with China. [...] (388 words)
Published on 16/06/2023 at 04:00 GMT Reading time 2 minutes

Read this article here:

International Dealmaking

Set up email notifications for these topics

Set up email notifications for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  international dealmaking 
  3.  Sparks fly between China and West over Laos power production 

Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!