Intelligence Online
AZERBAIJAN UNITED KINGDOM

Mamedova spearheads British push into Caspian Sea region

The founder of the consulting firm Princeps Legem, Gulya Mamedova.
The founder of the consulting firm Princeps Legem, Gulya Mamedova. © Gulya Mamedova/Linkedin
Gulya Mamedova, founder of the Baku-based firm Princeps Legem, has become the go-to intermediary for oil giant BP and other British firms looking to strengthen their hand in Azerbaijan. [...] (291 words)
Published on 15/06/2023 at 04:00 GMT Reading time 2 minutes

International Dealmaking

