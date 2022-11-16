Your account has been succesfully created.
SPECIAL OFFER: 15% OFF your annual subscription
SUBSCRIBE
Intelligence Online
Subscribe now
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES TURKEY UNITED KINGDOM

Former diplomat Mehmet Ogutcu looks to export his London business club to Abu Dhabi and beyond

Business consultant Mehmet Ogutçu.
Business consultant Mehmet Ogutçu. © London Energy Club
After two years of the pandemic, Turkish diplomat turned business consultant Mehmet Ogutcu is reviving his London discussion group with the aim of expanding its activities and focusing them more on consulting and risk analysis. [...] (459 words)
Issue dated 16/11/2022 Reading time 2 minutes

Read this article here:

Corporate Intelligence

SPECIAL OFFER

15% OFF your annual subscription

SUBSCRIBE

This offer is open to all new subscribers and runs until 25/11/2022

Set up email notifications for these topics

Further reading

SPECIAL OFFER

15% OFF your annual subscription

SUBSCRIBE

This offer is open to all new subscribers and runs until 25/11/2022

Set up email notifications for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  corporate intelligence 
  3.  Former diplomat Mehmet Ogutcu looks to export his London business club to Abu Dhabi and beyond 

Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!