QATAR

Western partners pull away from Dahra in wake of espionage scandal

Dahra Global's defence partners and the companies it distributes are trying to distance themselves from the Omani defence reseller. It has been accused of being used by Israeli intelligence to garner information on a top secret programme in Qatar, revealed at the time by Intelligence Online.
Published on 17/05/2023 at 04:00 GMT Reading time 4 minutes

International Dealmaking

