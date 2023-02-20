Seitnepesov connects Gulf shipping companies to Caspian oil players
Businessman Murat Seitnepesov, who has worked in Central Asia for many years, is partnering with Gulf port operators looking to establish themselves in the region. [...]
Read this article here:
Kazakhstan's national oil company wants to make the most of the Caspian Sea as a source of strategic new oil transport routes. The company chairman Magzum Mirzagaliev has been reaching out to potential foreign partners able to assist in the task. [...]
In order to gain a foothold in several key countries to further its security diplomacy goals, Abu Dhabi is developing Terminals Holding, an aviation company close to Tahnoon bin Zayed al-Nahyan, which has secured the management of several airports abroad. [...]
As foreign defence groups watch on looking for opportunities and amid brewing dynastic tensions, Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan is now at the helm of most of Abu Dhabi's armed groups: the new ADQ, the defence conglomerate EDGE and new entities active in various strategic sectors such as AI specialist Group 42. [...]