Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
Subscribe now
UZBEKISTAN

Farkhod Mamatdjanov, the Uzbek presidential family's trusted financier

The banking investor, who had already enjoyed a prominent position under President Islam Karimov, is steadily growing his ties with the current Uzbek government. In the ongoing power struggles, he has been playing on his connections with the presidential clan. [...] (428 words)
Issue dated 15/02/2023 Reading time 2 minutes

Read this article here:

International Dealmaking

Set up email notifications for these topics

Further reading

Set up email notifications for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  international dealmaking 
  3.  Farkhod Mamatdjanov, the Uzbek presidential family's trusted financier 

Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!