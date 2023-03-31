Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
Spy Way Of Life
FRANCE

The Cercle de l'Union Interalliée, a historic Parisian gentlemen's club opening up to the corporate intelligence crowd


The Cercle de l'union interalliée, in Paris (8th). © Cercle de l'union interalliée
All over the world, spies have their favourite hangouts for hush-hush conversation and impromptu reunions. This week, Intelligence Online explores the prestigious Cercle de l'Union Interalliée in Paris, historically favoured by France's diplomatic and entrepreneurial elite but where members in the business of security and corporate intelligence are gradually making their mark. [...] (715 words)
Issue dated 31/03/2023 Reading time 3 minutes

Corporate Intelligence

