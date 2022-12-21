Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
Subscribe now
POLAND

Poland's military industry focuses on underwater protection

Poland's physical proximity to the war in Ukraine has prompted a drive to rearm quickly. The government has recently shifted the focus of its military procurement plans to underwater protection. [...] (245 words)
Issue dated 21/12/2022

Read this article here:

International Dealmaking

Set up email notifications for these topics

Further reading

Set up email notifications for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  international dealmaking 
  3.  Poland's military industry focuses on underwater protection 

Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!