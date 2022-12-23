Your account has been succesfully created.
CROATIA FRANCE NORWAY

Zagreb refines shopping list for new naval materiel

In an effort to modernise its armed forces and relaunch its naval shipbuilding, Croatia is prospecting foreign defence suppliers, especially French and Norwegian. [...] (281 words)
Issue dated 23/12/2022 Reading time 2 minutes

International Dealmaking

