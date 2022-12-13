Your account has been succesfully created.
RUSSIA UKRAINE UNITED STATES

While supporting US Command in Europe on Ukraine, CACI securities still traded on Moscow stock market

On the Moscow stock market, Russian shareholders can still buy and sell securities in Pentagon supplier CACI, which provides geospatial intelligence to US special forces monitoring Ukraine, thereby helping Kyiv's war effort. [...] (310 words)
Issue dated 13/12/2022 Reading time 2 minutes

International Dealmaking

