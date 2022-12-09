Your account has been succesfully created.
FRANCE ROMANIA

Bucharest presses Paris for fast processing of its order for two Scorpene submarines

With war still raging in Ukraine, Romania is determined to modernise its military equipment. It has been quietly pressing its allies for help in that area in recent months and is now looking to complete an order for two French submarines for use in the Black Sea as quickly as possible. [...] (327 words)
Issue dated 09/12/2022 Reading time 2 minutes

