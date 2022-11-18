Your account has been succesfully created.
SPECIAL OFFER: 15% OFF your annual subscription
SUBSCRIBE
Intelligence Online
Subscribe now
KAZAKHSTAN TURKEY

Kazakh government prospects Turkish cyber and space sectors

In the wake of recent defence deals with Turkish companies, the Kazakh government is now prospecting in the Turkish cyber and satellite spheres with the intent of modernising its communications and surveillance apparatus. [...] (291 words)
Issue dated 18/11/2022 Reading time 2 minutes

Read this article here:

International Dealmaking

SPECIAL OFFER

15% OFF your annual subscription

SUBSCRIBE

This offer is open to all new subscribers and runs until 25/11/2022

Set up email notifications for these topics

Further reading
Insiders AFRICA CENTRAL ASIA MIDDLE EAST 07/09/2016

Ivor Ichikowitz, the worldwide connections of the South African arms magnate  Free

Favourite courtier of African presidents Jacob Zuma, Ali Bongo and Denis Sassou-Nguesso, South African Ivor Ichikowitz is little by little making his mark in Central Asia. Alongside such influential regional businessmen as Kenges Rakichev in Kazakhstan and Fuad Seyidaliyev in Azerbaijan, the head of the Paramount arms group is trying to establish himself there, while still maintaining his positions in Africa. [...]
Logo Intelligence Online. Insiders.

SPECIAL OFFER

15% OFF your annual subscription

SUBSCRIBE

This offer is open to all new subscribers and runs until 25/11/2022

Set up email notifications for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  international dealmaking 
  3.  Kazakh government prospects Turkish cyber and space sectors 

Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!