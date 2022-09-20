Your account has been succesfully created.
CHINA UNITED STATES ITALY

Beijing's shadow hangs over Silk-Faw, the luxury car production mega-project

The major project to build a giant Chinese-owned electric car production plant in Italy is in the process of being derailed, but it benefitted from the activism of Zhu Yuhua, a businessman who is well-acquainted with Beijing's circles of power. [...] (678 words)
Issue dated 20/09/2022 Reading time 3 minutes

International Dealmaking

Further reading

