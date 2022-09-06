Influence wars intensify at top of CCP in run-up to National Congress
With a stream of leaks and counter-leaks, Premier Li Keqiang's supporters appear to be conducting a major information offensive to curb President Xi Jinping's ambitions. [...]
China was caught offguard by the Russian invasion of Ukraine but Beijing reacted quickly, looking at the war as an opportunity to explore new investment possibilities there and positioning itself as a key contact in Ukraine, while also reviving the idea of a possible armed intervention in Taiwan. [...]
Ahead of the CCP congress in November, the Chinese leader wants to breathe new life into its business ties with Africa. As frictions rise with Washington over tensions in the Taiwan Strait, Beijing is also trying to cement ties with friendly African nations. [...]