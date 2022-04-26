Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
Subscribe now
AZERBAIJAN UNITED STATES TURKMENISTAN

The US lobbyist who wants to connect Caspian gas reserves

American businessman Bert Watson.
American businessman Bert Watson. © Watson & Company Government Services
Hubert Watson, who is familiar with the oil and gas networks of the Caspian Sea, notably through his former business partnership with tycoon Igor Makarov, is carving out a place for himself among pipeline builders. [...] (450 words)
Issue dated 26/04/2022 Reading time 2 minutes
This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (USD 12.50)
2 options offered to continue reading
e-wallet

from EUR/USD 50

Only buy articles you are interested in

ANNUAL SUBSCRIPTION

Unlimited access to the website

See our rates
Choose the option that suits you best: Compare all of our offers!

Do you want a free trial before subscribing?

Create your free account

Read this article here:

International Dealmaking

Receive free prompts for these topics

Further reading

Receive free prompts for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  international dealmaking 
  3.  The US lobbyist who wants to connect Caspian gas reserves 

New: Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!