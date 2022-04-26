ENRC trio and KNB win against US oil company
Kazakhstan's recent victory over Big Sky Energy at the ICSID has brought to an end years of investigation involving both the founders of ENRC and the country's intelligence service. [...]
The disruptions caused by sanctions to the oil and gas industry are being closely monitored by Chevron's Central Asian networks. In order to keep the Trans-Caspian gas pipeline operational, the US oil major has to, more or less willingly, cooperate with Lukoil group and the Russian state. [...]