AZERBAIJAN UNITED STATES

Nargiz Nasrullayeva, the Baku oil expert helping the West

Nargiz Nasroullayeva, Chair of the Board of Directors of the American Chamber of Commerce in Azerbaijan (AmCham).
Close to heads of the oil and gas business networks on the shores of the Caspian Sea as well as Washington think tanks, adviser Nargiz Nasrullayeva has become the go-to contact person for US investors in the region. [...] (423 words)
Issue dated 13/06/2022 Reading time 2 minutes
Read this article here:

