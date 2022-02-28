Charterers Chapman Freeborn and Air Partner to handle UK's Afghanistan withdrawal
Antonov transport planes leased from Chapman Freeborn and Air Partner will airlift British military materiel out of reach of the Taliban, through Oman. [...]
Only buy articles you are interested in
Do you want a free trial before subscribing?
Do you want a free trial before subscribing?
Read this article here:
In November, one of the French army's convoys that came to support the Barkhane force by road was attacked by locals. For the past two months, French military planners have been working on scenarios to keep its troops supplied in the Sahel without provoking any new unrest. [...]