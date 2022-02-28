Your account has been succesfully created.
EUROPE RUSSIA UKRAINE

NATO and Russia battle it out for control of Antonov transport fleet

The Antonov An-225 cargo plane at an airfield in the settlement of Hostomel, on April 23, 2020.
The Antonov An-225 cargo plane at an airfield in the settlement of Hostomel, on April 23, 2020. © Gleb Garanich/Reuters
The Russian army's military intervention in Ukraine has exacerbated the battle being fought by Russia and the West over the Antonov aircrafts operated by rival Ukrainian and Russian leasing companies. The Russian offensive will make it more difficult for France to redeploy in the Sahel and reduce the number of lessors available to NATO. [...] (758 words)
Issue dated 28/02/2022 Reading time 4 minutes
Read this article here:

International Dealmaking

