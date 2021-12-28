Your account has been succesfully created.
Spotlight
SAUDI ARABIA UNITED STATES FRANCE

The advisers helping turn MbS into a cinema mogul

Saudi businessman Mohammed al-Turki.
Saudi businessman Mohammed al-Turki. © Mohammed al-Turki/Twitter
After having promised to invest massively in Saudi Arabia's culture and historical heritage, Prince Mohammed bin Salman has begun a second attempt to get into the Hollywood hall of fame. The first, which began during the Trump presidency, just before the murder of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi, flopped. This time, however, he could succeed, with the help of his advisers and the heir to an arms empire. [...] (1508 words)
Issue dated 28/12/2021 Reading time 7 minutes

Read this article here:

International Dealmaking
This article is free
Log in or create an account to read more

Receive free prompts for these topics

Further reading
Insiders SAUDI ARABIA 28/10/2015

Mohammed Bin Salman, the team behind Saudi Arabia's new strong man 

At a little over 30 years old, Mohammed Bin Salman has in a matter of months become Saudi Arabia's strong man. He is the all-powerful Minister of Defence, head of the royal court, director of the Council of Economic and Development Affairs and chairman of the supreme council of Saudi Aramco and has control over all major affairs. [...]
Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. © Reuters/MMA/FW1F/Cassell Bryan-Low/FW1/C

Receive free prompts for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  international dealmaking 
  3.  The advisers helping turn MbS into a cinema mogul 

New: Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!