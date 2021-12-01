Your account has been succesfully created.
FRANCE

Tax authorities catch up with hidden 'Kazakhgate' commission

French former UDI Senator Aymeri de Montesquiou.
French former UDI Senator Aymeri de Montesquiou. © Vincent Isore/IP3 Press/MaxPPP
Former French president Nicolas Sarkozy's representative for Central Asia, Aymeri de Montesquiou received an undeclared sum of €199,000 during a project with oligarch Patokh Chodiev, the primary mediator in Airbus Group's military equipment and satellite deal with Kazakhstan. [...] (408 words)
Issue dated 01/12/2021 Reading time 2 minutes

International Dealmaking
