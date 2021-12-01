Read this article here:
A Franco-Kazakh aerospace joint venture, in which Airbus Defence and Space is a shareholder, has teamed up with Shukhrat Ibragimov, heir to one of Kazakhstan's most powerful oligarchs and former ENRC boss, the late Alijan Ibragimov. [...]
While France's financial prosecution service, the PNF, and the UK's Serious Fraud Office chug along with their vast corruption probe into Airbus Group, it is becoming increasingly apparent that the aircraft manufacturer's former financial arranger played a decisive role in the signing of key export contracts. [...]